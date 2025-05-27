TENSIONS SIMMER: Israeli PM Netanyahu And President Trump Clash In Fiery Call Over Iran Strategy

A phone call between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump turned unexpectedly tense last week, according to a report from Israel’s Channel 12, exposing stark disagreements over how to confront Iran’s nuclear ambitions—despite earlier claims of consensus between the two leaders.

Sources familiar with the exchange described it as a heated conversation in which Trump reportedly told Netanyahu, “I want a diplomatic solution with the Iranians. I believe in my ability to make a good deal.” Trump is said to have emphasized that he was aiming for a resolution that benefits both nations—a statement that reportedly stunned the Israeli side.

The revelation sharply contradicts the tone of official readouts released by both camps after the call. Netanyahu’s office had initially said the two “agreed on the need to ensure that Iran does not obtain nuclear weapons,” giving the impression of a unified front.

But behind closed doors, the conversation painted a different picture. Trump, currently leading delicate nuclear negotiations with Tehran, is reportedly optimistic that “good news” is on the horizon. Meanwhile, Iran has dismissed U.S. demands for a temporary freeze on uranium enrichment, further complicating Washington’s diplomatic efforts.

Adding to the intrigue, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem—acting as a personal envoy from Trump—met with Netanyahu in Jerusalem shortly after the call. In an interview with Fox News, Noem described the meeting as “very candid,” noting that Netanyahu’s team admitted they had “never had a bilateral meeting that was quite that candid and direct.”

Noem declined to disclose Trump’s full message, but hinted at pressure on Netanyahu to align with the administration’s vision. “We are on a short timeframe here… I asked the prime minister to work with President Trump to make sure we’re making wise decisions together,” she said.

Asked whether Israel has dropped its reported plans for a preemptive strike on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, Noem responded cautiously, reiterating Trump’s position: “He will never accept a nuclear-capable Iran.”

