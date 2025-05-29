HaGaon HaRav Landau Bans Talmidim With Draft Orders From Leaving Eretz Yisrael

The Va’ad HaYeshivos published an announcement on Thursday morning that, according to the instructions of HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau, any ben yeshivah who has received a draft order is forbidden from leaving the country.

The letter states, “At the instruction of the Rosh Yeshiva HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau, Nasi of the Va’ad HaYeshivos and Maranan Verabanan Gedolei Yisrael, we hereby order absolutely and without any exceptions, except in extremely rare and necessary cases and subject to the approval of the Rosh Yeshiva and after clarification with our office.”

“This instruction is given now, in light of the recent changes in the authorities’ approach and various cases that have caused much distress and real damage to talmidim. This applies to both talmidim of yeshivos ketanos, yeshivos gedolos, and kollelim.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)