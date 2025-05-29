Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

T’NU KAVOD L’TORAH: Tentative Itinerary Of Gedolim’s Visit To America For Keren Olam Hatorah


A delegation of Gedolei Eretz Yisroel will be traveling to the United States two weeks after Shavuos in support of Keren Olam Hatorah, the fundraising initiative established to sustain yeshivos and kollelim across Eretz Yisroel amid deep and painful funding cuts by the Israeli government.

Gedolim confirmed to participate are:

HaGaon Rav Dov Landau shlit”a, Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka

HaGaon Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch shlit”a, Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka

HaGaon Rav Yaakov Hillel shlit”a, Rosh Yeshivas Ahavas Shalom

The Sanzer Rebbe shlit”a

HaGaon Rav Avraham Nissim Salim shlit”a, Rosh Yeshivas Me’or HaTalmud

• The Rachmastrivker Rebbe shlit”a

HaGaon Rav Dovid Cohen shlit”a, Rosh Yeshivas Chevron

HaGaon Rav Shimon Galai shlit”a

Tentative Itinerary

Sunday, June 15: Baltimore

Sunday night, June 15: Monsey

Monday, June 16: Los Angeles

Tuesday/Wednesday, June 17–18: Lakewood

Thursday, June 19: Brooklyn

Friday/Shabbos June 20–21: Monsey

Sunday, June 22: Deal, NJ

Monday, June 23: Toronto

Tuesday, June 24: Five Towns

Various events are in the works for each city on the itinerary. More details about specific events, locations and times will be shared in the coming days.

One Response

  1. Tnu kavod latorah! Be there for the Torah and gedolei yisrael and hashem and the defense malachim will be there for you on Yom hadin!

