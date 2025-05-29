T’NU KAVOD L’TORAH: Tentative Itinerary Of Gedolim’s Visit To America For Keren Olam Hatorah

A delegation of Gedolei Eretz Yisroel will be traveling to the United States two weeks after Shavuos in support of Keren Olam Hatorah, the fundraising initiative established to sustain yeshivos and kollelim across Eretz Yisroel amid deep and painful funding cuts by the Israeli government.
Gedolim confirmed to participate are:
• HaGaon Rav Dov Landau shlit”a, Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka
• HaGaon Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch shlit”a, Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka
• HaGaon Rav Yaakov Hillel shlit”a, Rosh Yeshivas Ahavas Shalom
• The Sanzer Rebbe shlit”a
• HaGaon Rav Avraham Nissim Salim shlit”a, Rosh Yeshivas Me’or HaTalmud
• The Rachmastrivker Rebbe shlit”a
• HaGaon Rav Dovid Cohen shlit”a, Rosh Yeshivas Chevron
• HaGaon Rav Shimon Galai shlit”a
Tentative Itinerary
Sunday, June 15: Baltimore
Sunday night, June 15: Monsey
Monday, June 16: Los Angeles
Tuesday/Wednesday, June 17–18: Lakewood
Thursday, June 19: Brooklyn
Friday/Shabbos June 20–21: Monsey
Sunday, June 22: Deal, NJ
Monday, June 23: Toronto
Tuesday, June 24: Five Towns
Various events are in the works for each city on the itinerary. More details about specific events, locations and times will be shared in the coming days.
One Response
Tnu kavod latorah! Be there for the Torah and gedolei yisrael and hashem and the defense malachim will be there for you on Yom hadin!