🚨 TERROR IN COLORADO: Man Throws Molotov Cocktail At Pro-Israel Hostage Awareness Event

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating a “targeted terror attack” Sunday afternoon near Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, Colorado.

At about 4:30 p.m., the Boulder Police Department said it was responding to a report of an attack near the mall with reports of several victims.

“We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado,” FBI Director Kash Patel wrote in a statement on X. “Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available.”

Witnesses who spoke with CBS said the suspect used Molotov cocktails to attack people walking for “Run for Their Lives,” a grassroot organization that facilitates global run and walk events calling for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Miri Kornfeld, an organizer with Run For Their Lives, which holds weekly walks to raise awareness of Israeli hostages, told 9NEWS the group was walking on Pearl Street on Sunday afternoon. When they arrived at the historic courthouse in the area of 13th and Pearl streets, a man was waiting there with bottles, Kornfeld said. He threw the bottles, and five people were burned, including one woman who was badly burned and had to roll on the ground to put the fire out, she said.