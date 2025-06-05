Mamdani Refuses to Endorse Israel as Jewish State During NYC Mayoral Debate

Zohran Mamdani, the far-left Assemblyman from Queens and a leading candidate in the NYC mayoral race, dropped jaws at Wednesday night’s debate when he flat-out refused to say he supports Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state.

“I believe Israel has the right to exist, as a state with equal rights,” Mamdani said, sidestepping a direct yes-or-no question about Israel’s Jewish identity — a dodge he’s pulled before.

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, leading in the polls, wasn’t having it. “Not as a Jewish state,” Cuomo shot back. “And his answer was no, he won’t visit Israel.”

The exchange lit a fire under what had been a sleepy debate — and put Mamdani’s long history of anti-Israel activism front and center just weeks before the crucial June 24 primary.

Mamdani, who’s been vocal about his anti-Zionist views and is backed by the Democratic Socialists of America, has repeatedly refused to recognize Israel’s Jewish character — a position that’s infuriated Jewish voters across the city.

And when asked if he would visit Israel if elected mayor? “I would stay in New York City,” Mamdani shrugged — in a city with over a million Jews, no less.

Three other candidates — Cuomo, former City Comptroller Scott Stringer, and longshot Whitney Tilson — all said their first trip abroad would be to Israel. City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said she’d head to “the holy land.”

Mamdani’s dodge comes as tensions skyrocket in NYC’s Jewish community, with antisemitic attacks on the rise and the Gaza war casting a long shadow.

When the moderators pressed the candidates on the Trump administration’s threat to revoke Columbia University’s accreditation over antisemitism, Mamdani didn’t even mention Jew-hatred — until the next question, when he gave a half-hearted nod to the “very real issue of antisemitism.”

That wasn’t enough for Cuomo.

“There’s been antisemitism in this city. I believe it’s a growing problem and I believe the rhetoric about Israel has actually inflamed the antisemitism,” he said.

Mamdani’s campaign has been dogged by controversy since Day One. A 2021 video showed him proudly calling himself an anti-Zionist at a protest, and he’s echoed similar talking points ever since.

He’s also been under fire from both sides: when he once dared to say Israel has a right to exist (without calling it a Jewish state), pro-Hamas radicals turned on him.

Cuomo and Tilson wore yellow ribbons at the debate in solidarity with the hostages still held by Hamas. Mamdani didn’t.

