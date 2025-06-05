Unlock Your Future: Join the PCS Career Night for Men

Discover your ideal career path at a free “Informative Evening With Professionals” Career Night for men. Gain direct insights from industry leaders on critical topics including:
Starting Your Own Business Vs. Buying A Business Shneur Mueller, CEO, Midway Business Brokerage
Beyond the Resume: What Employers Really Look For David Grunhut, Astor Chocolates
Accounting Mordechai Sidell, CPA, Controller, Bell Works
Programming Zev Feldberger, Senior Software Developer, Parsons Corporation
This exclusive event offers practical advice, industry trends, and networking opportunities, followed by a Q&A session.
Event Details:
When: Monday, June 9, 7:30 PM – 9:00 PM
Where: PCS, 1771 Madison Ave, Executive Center, Lakewood, NJ
Admission: Free
Remote access available: Email [email protected] for the link
Don’t miss this chance to advance your professional journey!