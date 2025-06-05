Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Unlock Your Future: Join the PCS Career Night for Men

Communicated Content

Discover your ideal career path at a free “Informative Evening With Professionals” Career Night for men. Gain direct insights from industry leaders on critical topics including:

  • Starting Your Own Business Vs. Buying A Business Shneur Mueller, CEO, Midway Business Brokerage

  • Beyond the Resume: What Employers Really Look For David Grunhut, Astor Chocolates

  • Accounting Mordechai Sidell, CPA, Controller, Bell Works

  • Programming Zev Feldberger, Senior Software Developer, Parsons Corporation

This exclusive event offers practical advice, industry trends, and networking opportunities, followed by a Q&A session.

Event Details:

  • When: Monday, June 9, 7:30 PM – 9:00 PM

  • Where: PCS, 1771 Madison Ave, Executive Center, Lakewood, NJ

  • Admission: Free

Remote access available: Email [email protected] for the link

Don’t miss this chance to advance your professional journey!

Register Here!




