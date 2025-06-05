Iran Rebuilds Air Defenses, Braces for Possible Israeli or U.S. Strike on Nuclear Sites

Iran is racing to fortify its battered air defense systems around key nuclear facilities, preparing for what intelligence analysts say could be an imminent Israeli or American strike. According to satellite imagery and Western intelligence cited by the Financial Times, Tehran has been quietly relocating and restoring some of its most advanced air defense assets, including Russian-made S-300 launchers, to shield uranium enrichment sites in Natanz and Fordo.

The urgent military buildup follows two high-profile Israeli strikes inside Iran in response to mass missile attacks by the Islamic Republic last year. Those strikes crippled portions of Iran’s air defenses, leaving them “essentially naked.” In response, Iran has launched a nationwide effort to rearm, diversify, and reposition its air defense network to avoid repeat vulnerability.

“We are witnessing a remarkable improvement in the capability and readiness of the country’s air defense,” declared Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces, in a thinly veiled warning to the West. “Any violation of our country’s airspace will inflict significant damage upon [the enemy].”

Analysts say Iran’s current focus isn’t just rebuilding what was lost—it’s reinventing its defense strategy. In addition to S-300s, Tehran has showcased domestic systems and emphasized mobility: truck-mounted launchers, easily hidden radars, and rapid redeployment tactics to complicate aerial targeting.

Last month’s Army Day celebrations in Tehran featured an S-300 launcher and a radar truck—a symbolic message that Iran is not only rebuilding but also publicly defying those who would seek to strike it again. And during military drills in February, an S-300 system reportedly fired using an Iranian-made radar, prompting speculation that Russia’s original systems may have been damaged or destroyed.

“Iran attaches great importance to creating modern, mobile air defense systems that are hard to track and neutralize,” said Yuri Lyamin, a Moscow-based defense specialist, adding that such systems are designed to resist “stand-off strikes with long-range missiles.”

The defensive sprint comes as fears mount in Israeli and U.S. circles that Iran is inching closer to breakout nuclear capability. Tehran continues enriching uranium to near-weapons grade, while barring international inspectors from critical sites and advancing its ballistic missile program. Although Iranian officials publicly deny seeking nuclear arms, threats of pursuing the bomb have grown louder from within the regime.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials—frustrated by what they view as U.S. stalling in nuclear negotiations—have reportedly prepared operational plans to strike Iranian nuclear sites, even without Washington’s green light. A senior U.S. defense official recently warned that Israel may act with “very little warning.”

Experts note that despite Israel’s sophisticated air force, penetrating Iranian airspace undetected, and delivering sufficient firepower to destroy hardened underground bunkers like Natanz, would require multiple sorties across many hours—perhaps days. Each flight would have to navigate Iran’s increasingly layered air defenses, now back online and battle-hardened.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)