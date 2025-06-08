SHOCKING: Vandal Sets HaRav Yitzchak Yosef’s Shul On Fire, Sprays Crosses On Nearby Building

An arsonist broke into the shul of the former Rishon L’Tzion, HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef, on Rechov Yam Suf in the Sanhedria Murchevet neighborhood of Jerusalem and set it on fire in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning.

Security camera footage shows the arsonist entering the Ohr Chaviv shul around 3 a.m., approaching the Aron Kodesh and setting it on fire.

A nearby residential apartment building was found vandalized with graffiti, including crosses and other Christian symbols, and it is suspected that the arsonist carried out the vandalism before setting fire to the shul.

The fire caused extensive damage to the shul, HaRav Yosef’s office and his magnificent chair, as well as his sefarim and those of his illustrious father, HaGaon HaRav Ovadia Yosef, z’tl.

Firefighters who were called to the scene brought the fire under control. Police investigators gathered evidence from the scene and launched an investigation into the incident. The Shin Bet is also involved in the investigation.

Moshe Mishali, Yona Diamond, and Shlomo Rtchmond, Mishmar volunteers, said: “When we arrived at the shul and noticed the fire, we immediately acted to assist the fire and rescue forces. Afterward, we were shocked by the sights we discovered in the shul and the nearby building – graffiti and crosses.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)