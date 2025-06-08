Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

SHOCKING: Vandal Sets HaRav Yitzchak Yosef’s Shul On Fire, Sprays Crosses On Nearby Building


An arsonist broke into the shul of the former Rishon L’Tzion, HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef, on Rechov Yam Suf in the Sanhedria Murchevet neighborhood of Jerusalem and set it on fire in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning.

Security camera footage shows the arsonist entering the Ohr Chaviv shul around 3 a.m., approaching the Aron Kodesh and setting it on fire.

A nearby residential apartment building was found vandalized with graffiti, including crosses and other Christian symbols, and it is suspected that the arsonist carried out the vandalism before setting fire to the shul.

The fire caused extensive damage to the shul, HaRav Yosef’s office and his magnificent chair, as well as his sefarim and those of his illustrious father, HaGaon HaRav Ovadia Yosef, z’tl.

Firefighters who were called to the scene brought the fire under control. Police investigators gathered evidence from the scene and launched an investigation into the incident. The Shin Bet is also involved in the investigation.

Moshe Mishali, Yona Diamond, and Shlomo Rtchmond, Mishmar volunteers, said: “When we arrived at the shul and noticed the fire, we immediately acted to assist the fire and rescue forces. Afterward, we were shocked by the sights we discovered in the shul and the nearby building – graffiti and crosses.”

 

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Iran Claims Stealing Thousands of Israeli Intelligence Documents, Including Nuclear Secrets

CHAOS IN CALI: National Guard Deployed as Immigration Protests Erupt into Violence in Los Angeles

IDF Eliminates Terror Leader Tied to Bibas Family Murders in Nir Oz Massacre

WATCH: IDF Releases Video Of Hamas Tunnel Under Hospital Where Muhammad Sinwar Was Killed

In Covert Op: IDF Recovers Body Of Thai Hostage From Rafah

Hamas Threatens To Kill Hostage Matan Zangauker If IDF Tries To Rescue Him

Khan Younis Blast: Two Other Fallen Soldiers Identified

HaRav Malkiel Kotler Urges Rabbanim to Mobilize Voters for Critical Democratic Primary Election

TRAGEDY IN WOODMERE: Louis Meshonek Z”L Niftar in Horrific Car Accident, Wife Moderately Injured

Keren Olam Hatorah Releases Updated Itinerary For Gedolei Torah Visiting US From Eretz Yisroel

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network