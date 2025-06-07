Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

DON’T MISS A SECOND: Full Coverage Of Adirei Hatorah 2025


As Adirei Hatorah puts the final touches on its massive maamad hatorah taking place on Sunday night, a team of 15 Lakewood Alerts reporters and editors has assembled to bring you live coverage of the evening’s events.

Providing photos and videos, real-time updates, and key moments from every inch of the Wells Fargo Center, Lakewood Alerts is the ONLY media outlet offering comprehensive, blanket coverage of the most momentous gathering of the year – for the fourth year!

Don’t miss a moment of the historic maamad! Follow Lakewood Alerts’ coverage by clicking here!



