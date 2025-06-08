Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Government Initiates Proceedings To Fire Attorney-General

Justice Minister Yariv Levin with the files against the Attorney-General. (Levin's Office)

As decided last week, the government held a meeting on Sunday and approved the initiation of proceedings to dismiss Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

The cabinet also approved the proposal of Justice Minister Yariv Levin regarding a change in the procedure for dismissing Baharav-Miara. The change allows the Attorney-General to be dismissed by a special ministerial committee without the requirement to consult the selection committee that appointed her.

Immediately upon approval, Levin sent a letter to the ministerial committee asking it to hold a hearing for Baharav-Miara and then issue a decision on dismissing her.

The committee is comprised of representatives of the coalition parties, including its chairman, Minister Amichai Chikli (Likud), Minister Betzalel Smotrich (Religious Zionist party), Itamar Ben Gvir (Otzma Yehudit), Gila Gamliel (Likud), and Michael Malchieli (Shas).

Since the UTJ party announced its intention to dissolve the Knesset, it will not have a representative on the committee.

Earlier on Sunday, the Attorney General’s Office issued an angry legal opinion on the change, claiming  that “the government’s hasty decision to change the method of termination of the Attorney General’s tenure is illegal and contradicts the Supreme Court’s ruling.”

She also claimed that the new procedure “politicizes” the position.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)

 



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Iran Claims Stealing Thousands of Israeli Intelligence Documents, Including Nuclear Secrets

CHAOS IN CALI: National Guard Deployed as Immigration Protests Erupt into Violence in Los Angeles

IDF Eliminates Terror Leader Tied to Bibas Family Murders in Nir Oz Massacre

WATCH: IDF Releases Video Of Hamas Tunnel Under Hospital Where Muhammad Sinwar Was Killed

In Covert Op: IDF Recovers Body Of Thai Hostage From Rafah

Hamas Threatens To Kill Hostage Matan Zangauker If IDF Tries To Rescue Him

Khan Younis Blast: Two Other Fallen Soldiers Identified

HaRav Malkiel Kotler Urges Rabbanim to Mobilize Voters for Critical Democratic Primary Election

TRAGEDY IN WOODMERE: Louis Meshonek Z”L Niftar in Horrific Car Accident, Wife Moderately Injured

Keren Olam Hatorah Releases Updated Itinerary For Gedolei Torah Visiting US From Eretz Yisroel

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network