HaRav Yosef and Aryeh Deri Visit Arson Scene; Shas Party To Fund Personal Security Guard

HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef arrived at the Ohr Chaviv shul on Sunday afternoon and witnessed the damage caused by a deliberate act of arson overnight.

The sight caused tears to roll down his face.

HaRav Yosef arrived at Ohr Chaviv together with Shas chairman Aryeh Deri, who met earlier with senior police officials at his home. Deri also spoke with Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, who informed him that the Shin Bet is treating the incident with the highest level of severity, as a nationalistic terror attack, and that an accelerated investigation is underway.

According to a Kikar H’Shabbat report, the Shas party is paying for a personal security guard for HaRav Yosef until the end of the investigation.

Deri and HaRav Yosef were accompanied on the visit to the site by senior police and Shin Bet officials.

Deri, with HaRav Yosef at his side, spoke to the press: “There is no greater hate crime than this. To come and burn a shul – this is an unforgivable act. We saw the burned sefarim kedoshim, and it is a great neis that the Aron Kodesh and Sifrei Torah were saved. The sight is heartbreaking. We have just heard from the police and Shin Bet officers, and they hope that they will be able to solve the case in the coming hours.”

Deri emphasized: “Enough with the hatred! Enough with the incitement! See where this discourse leads. It’s not just about debates on the air – ultimately, there are people on the fringes who take things seriously and do terrible things. We could have come today and discovered that there is no shul and no sifrei Torah, chalilah. It is a great neis that the firefighters arrived immediately and extinguished the fire.”

“I call on everyone to stop. Words can kill. Imagine if such an event had occurred in France or any other country – we would be shocked. We must not accept such a reality in the State of Israel.”

Earlier on Sunday morning, Shin Bet investigators arrived to examine the scene after it was decided that the Shin Bet would manage the arson investigation alongside investigators from the Central Unit of the Jerusalem Police.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the arsonist sought to personally harm HaRav Yosef. The security camera footage shows him entering the shul, approaching the Rishon LeZion’s chair, pouring flammable material on it, setting it on fire, and fleeing the scene.

