Gerrer Rebbe Arrives In United States On Urgent Fundraising Mission For Gerrer Mosdos

In a move to safeguard the Gerrer Mosdos in Eretz Yisroel, the Gerer Rebbe departed Eretz Yisroel on Motzeoi Shabbos for the United States, leading a critical emergency fundraising campaign to rescue Gerrer educational institutions facing unprecedented financial peril.

The Rebbe’s journey, aboard a private jet graciously provided by Philanthropist Yoeli Landau and his partner David Gefner, comes as government funding for chareidi mosdos has been slashed, with no legislative relief in sight for full-time lomdei Torah.

Sources within the Gur community revealed that the campaign aims to secure sufficient funds to sustain all Gur educational institutions for the next two years, ensuring the continuity of Torah and chinuch. A well-placed source in Gur tells YWN that the rebbe will be going home with a staggering $20 million for his Mosdos.

A pinnacle of the Rebbe’s visit will be a major fundraising dinner on Sunday evening, at the home of Philanthropist and mega Askan Reb Shlomo Werdiger, chairman of Agudath Israel of America.

