SEE THE VIDEO: Hamas Leader Mohammed Sinwar’s Body Found in Tunnel Under Gaza Hospital


The IDF and Shin Bet confirmed that the body of Hamas terror leader Mohammed Sinwar was recovered by troops from a tunnel beneath the European Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. The tunnel, used by Hamas as a command center, was accessed by IDF forces several days ago, with Sinwar’s body and those of other Hamas operatives retrieved on Shabbos.

Following a meticulous identification process, the IDF verified that one of the bodies belongs to Sinwar, who was eliminated in a precise Israeli strike on the tunnel on May 13. The strike also neutralized Muhammad Shabana, commander of Hamas’ Rafah Brigade, and Mahdi Quara, commander of the South Khan Younis Battalion.

Inside the tunnel, troops uncovered personal items belonging to Sinwar and Shabana, including identification cards, as well as weapons.

The IDF continues to identify the remaining bodies, underscoring its relentless efforts to dismantle Hamas’ terror infrastructure and bring justice to those threatening Israel’s security.

