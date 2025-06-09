Likud Minister: We’re Firing The Attorney-General Even If The Supreme Court Claims It’s Illegal

Transportation Minister Miri Regev said on Monday that the government is planning to fire Attorney General Gali Baharav-Mirara even if the Supreme Court rules that it is “illegal.”

Speaking in an interview with Ynet, Regev responded to a question about the government’s approval of a new procedure to fire the Attorney General: “Isn’t establishing a committee now changing the rules of the game?” Ynet asked

“Not at all,” Regev responded. “The government that approved the committee can also be the government that cancels the committee.”

Ynet: This is a committee that is sold in advance. Its results are known.

Regev: “Baharav-Miara will come, express her positions clearly, and then the committee’s recommendations will reach the government. The Attorney General does not have the government’s trust. There is not a single minister, including the minister who appointed her in the previous government, Gideon Sa’ar, who thinks she should stay. I suggest she do what is right to do because we have no ability to work with her.”

Ynet: Regarding the question of what the government will do if the Supreme Court says: ‘You are acting illegally and I am halting the decision.’

Regev: “We are acting very legally, and I suggest the Supreme Court not to pull the rope too much. Because if it says no, then there will be a situation where we will definitely say enough is enough. That is, we will not respect the Supreme Court’s ruling, definitely.”

Ynet: A senior minister says that we will not respect the Supreme Court’s ruling. This is a slippery slope, a dangerous event.

Regev: “The Supreme Court does not respect the government’s decisions. The Supreme Court does not stand by the very clear division between the judicial authority, the executive authority, and the legislative authority. The Supreme Court has taken for itself too many powers of the Knesset and the government. I suggest the Supreme Court return to its traditional role, that is, to allow the government to perform its function as we were elected by the public.”

Ynet: “Will General David Zini be appointed as the head of the Shin Bet?”

Regarding the question of the investigation against the Prime Minister’s aides and the Attorney General’s claim of Netanyahu’s alleged conflict of interest on the issue of appointing the next Shin Bet chief, Minister Regev said: “The Prime Minister is not a suspect in the case. It is not related to him. There is an investigation of his advisors, who still do not know how it will end. The government has approved the appointment of the next Shin Bet chief and he will be the next Shin Bet chief.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)