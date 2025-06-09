Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

ARRESTED: Shin Bet Takes Arsonist Into Custody For Rav Yosef Shul Attack


A short time ago, in a joint operation by the Jerusalem District Police and the Shin Bet, the suspect responsible for damaging and setting fire to Rav Yitzhak Yosef’s Shul in Jerusalem last night was located and arrested.

The suspect, in his 20s, is currently being transferred for interrogation.

A gag order has been placed on further details from being released.

As YWN had reported, an arsonist broke into the shul of the former Rishon L’Tzion, HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef, on Rechov Yam Suf in the Sanhedria Murchevet neighborhood of Jerusalem and set it on fire in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning.

Security camera footage shows the arsonist entering the Ohr Chaviv shul around 3 a.m., approaching the Aron Kodesh and setting it on fire.

A nearby residential apartment building was found vandalized with graffiti, including crosses and other Christian symbols, and it is suspected that the arsonist carried out the vandalism before setting fire to the shul.

The fire caused extensive damage to the shul, HaRav Yosef’s office and his magnificent chair, as well as his sefarim and those of his illustrious father, HaGaon HaRav Ovadia Yosef, z’tl.



