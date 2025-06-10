COWARDS: Greta Thunberg & Friends Refuse To Watch Oct. 7 Footage, Some Refuse To Leave Israel

The “selfie yacht” of Greta Thunberg and her friends docked at Ashdod port on Monday evening, hours after the boat was seized by the IDF en route to the Gaza Strip in the early hours of Monday morning.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said that upon docking in Ashdod, the “passengers underwent medical examinations to ensure they were in good health” and were provided with food and water.

The passengers were provided the option of watching Bearing Witness, which shows footage of unspeakable atrocities committed on October 7, including massacres, beheadings, and mutilation of bodies. However, the cowardly “activists” refused to watch it and were not forced to do so.

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz stated: ‘Greta and her flotilla companions were taken into a room upon their arrival for the screening of the atrocities film of the October 7 massacre, and when they saw what it was about, they refused to continue watching.”

“The antisemitic flotilla members are closing their eyes to the truth, proving once again that they prefer the murderers to the murdered and continue to ignore the atrocities committed by Hamas against Jewish and Israeli women, adults, and children.’

The 12 “activists” were brought to Ben Gurion Airport, where they were met by consular representatives from their home countries. Four of them, including Greta Thunberg, signed deportation papers and were deported to their home countries.

Eight passengers, including antisemitic EU parliament member Rima Hassan, who was blocked from entering Israel earlier this year due to her anti-Israel activities, refused to sign the documents and were transferred to a detention facility in Givon. They will later be brought to an Israeli court to authorize their forced deportation.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)