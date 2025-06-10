NEW DETAILS: Suspect In Arson Of Rav Yitzchak Yosef’s Shul Is Jewish

New details were revealed about the suspect in the arson of HaRav Yitzchak Yosef’s shul, who was arrested by the police and Shin Bet on Monday evening, including the fact that he is Jewish.

He is a man in his 20s who does not reside in Jerusalem.

A gag order has been placed on the case, and no further details can be published at this time.

However, since the suspect is Jewish, the possibility—which was initially examined—that the arson was committed by Arabs for nationalistic reasons has been ruled out.

The suspect was interrogated by the police and was transferred for a Shin Bet interrogation on Tuesday morning.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)