WATCH: Greta Thunberg Claims She Was “Kidnapped” By Israel

Pro-Hamas activist Greta Thunberg spoke to the press upon her arrival at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris after being deported from Israel.
In her remarks, Thunberg claimed that Israel “kidnapped” her.
“They did an illegal act by kidnapping us in international waters and, against our will, bringing us to Israel and keeping us in the bottom of the boat,” she said.
Thunberg also accused Israel of massacring Palestinians and said that “Europe’s silence” on the matter is a collaboration with the crime.
(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)
2 Responses
Yes she was taken against her will that is kidnapping. They should’ve blown off the propellor of the ship and let them float till someone comes to save them.
Kidnap HER? Who wants the obnoxious little retarded brat?