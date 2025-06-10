Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

WATCH: Greta Thunberg Claims She Was “Kidnapped” By Israel

Pro-Hamas activist Greta Thunberg answers reporters as she arrives from Israel at Charles de Gaulle airport, north of Paris, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Pro-Hamas activist Greta Thunberg spoke to the press upon her arrival at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris after being deported from Israel.

In her remarks, Thunberg claimed that Israel “kidnapped” her.

“They did an illegal act by kidnapping us in international waters and, against our will, bringing us to Israel and keeping us in the bottom of the boat,” she said.

Thunberg also accused Israel of massacring Palestinians and said that “Europe’s silence” on the matter is a collaboration with the crime.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



2 Responses

  1. Yes she was taken against her will that is kidnapping. They should’ve blown off the propellor of the ship and let them float till someone comes to save them.

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

BATEI MEDRASH AND BALLOT BOXES: Orthodox Jewish Voters Across New Jersey Urged To Vote In Critical Primary Day Elections

President Herzog’s Request & HaRav Dovid Yosef’s Response

FM Sa’ar Slams UK’s Decision To Sanction Israeli Ministers Ben-Gvir, Smotrich

EXPLOITING CHILDREN: 13-Year-Old Israeli Arrested For Acting For Iran

NEW DETAILS: Suspect In Arson Of Rav Yitzchak Yosef’s Shul Is Jewish

COWARD: Greta Thunberg Deported From Israel After Refusing To Watch Oct. 7 Footage

In First, Israeli Navy Carries Out Strikes On Houthi Targets In Yemen

“Dark Day”: Agudath Israel Decries Passage of Assisted Suicide in New York

“Greater Danger Than Iran”: Rav Dov Landau, Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch Demand IDF Draft Resolution, Threaten to Dissolve Knesset on Wednesday

PHOTO GALLERY 2: Adirei HaTorah 2025 – Photos By Yissochar Dunoff

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network