NBC: Israel Considering Striking Iran, Likely Without US Support

Israel is mulling taking military action against Iran in the coming days, most likely without US support, NBC News reported on Thursday morning, citing five people with knowledge of the situation.

According to the report, Israel has “become more serious” about a unilateral strike on Iran due to the negotiations between the US and Iran that would allow for the Islamic Republic to continue with uranium enrichment.

US President Donald Trump reportedly told Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu earlier this week that he will not provide Israel with a green light to attack Iran at this time. On the other hand, Trump has also expressed frustration with Tehran, which has taken a hard line in negotiations in recent days.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration, fearing Iran would retaliate for an Israeli strike against US forces in the region, has evacuated US employees from Iraq and authorized the departure of non-essential staff from embassies in Bahrain and Kuwait.

According to a New York Times report, Iran has already prepared a plan to respond to an Israeli attack on its nuclear sites.

An Iranian official told the NYT that Iran would respond with an immediate counterattack similar in scope to its October 2024 attack on Israel.

