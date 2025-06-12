New Chareidi Draft Law: Harsh Sanctions Against Lomdei Torah And Yeshivos

The new draft conscription law, formulated between MK Yuli Edelstein and representatives of the Chareidi parties, includes a series of strict measures against bnei yeshivos who exercise their freedom of religion and do not enlist in the IDF.

For the first time, three categories of restrictions were agreed upon, which will apply to bnei yeshivos, with some of them to be imposed even if recruitment targets are met.

Rights and obligations: The Chareidim agreed to permanent restrictions that will apply to potential recruits studying Torah, regardless of meeting recruitment targets. The restrictions include limitations on academic studies, subsidies for work, tax credit points for workers, and vocational training, within the framework of what was called the “rights and obligations model.”

Movement restrictions: Another dramatic clause stipulates restrictions on the issuance of driver’s licenses, as well as bans on leaving the country for bnei yeshivos who declare that “תורתם אומנותם.”

Sanctions on subsidies: The law will also include economic sanctions, which will apply to the subsidization of day care centers for working Chareidi women if the targets are not met. The achievement of the targets will be examined at the end of each year, and in parallel, an interim examination will be conducted after six months.

However, the parties agreed that the law will regulate the status of those who received conscription orders during the period when a valid conscription law was not in effect, conscription orders that were defined as stemming from a legal vacuum and not from a coherent policy.

Principles of the Conscription Plan:

Mandatory conscription for bnei yeshivos ages 18-26.

The law’s defined targets:

The recruitment of 4,800 bnei yeshivos in the first year, 5,700 in the second year, and within five years, the recruitment of 50% of Chareidim in the 18-26 cohort.

However, if 95% of the recruitment target is achieved, it will be considered that the targets have been met and no sanctions will be applied.

Immediate personal sanctions

• Suspension of drivers’ licenses and inability to obtain a new license

• Bans on leaving the country (with an exceptions committee)

• Cancellation of affirmative action in the public service; cancellation of subsidies for academic studies; whoever works (meaning neither studies nor enlists) – loses tax credit points until age 26.

Sanctions on not reaching targets:

After six months: If the targets are not met, discounts will not be provided for the second half of the year for daycares and public transportation.

After one year: Failure to meet targets will lead to non-receipt of benefits such as Bituach Leumi, the “Mechir L’Mishtakein” program [house lottery], and subsidies for second-hand apartments.

After two years: Failure to meet targets will result in the revocation of additional benefits, such as after-school programs and purchase tax in the third year.

Institutional sanctions on yeshivos:

If 75% or more of the target is met, any percentage gap will be doubled and deducted from the yeshiva budget.

For example, if 90% of the target is met, the remaining 10% will be taken, doubled, and 20% of the yeshiva budget will be reduced.

If less than 75% of the target is met, 100% of the yeshiva budget will be canceled.

According to the proposal, the law will be defined as a temporary order for a period of six years.

If, after four years, continuous achievement of the annual recruitment targets is not achieved, the law will expire and be automatically repealed.

If the targets are met, the law will be extended for an additional year each time.

Senior Chareidi officials said: “This is not an easy law for the Chareidi public, but it is better than the situation today.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)