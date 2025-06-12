Special Op: IDF Arrests Hamas Terrorists In Syria, Thwarting Terror Acts Against Israel

IDF forces carried out a special targeted operation in Syria overnight Wednesday, apprehending several Hamas terrorists involved in plotting multiple terrorist acts against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers from within Syria.

During the mission, troops also discovered and seized weapons found in the vicinity.

The captured terrorists were transferred to Israel, where they were interrogated by intelligence officers from Unit 504.

The operation was carried out based on intelligence collected in recent weeks.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)