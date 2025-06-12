“His Mental State:” The Prosecution Will Decide If Shul Arsonist Will Be Put On Trial

The police have transferred the case of the arson at the shul of HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef to the prosecution for a decision on whether to bring the suspect to trial.

According to an I24News report, the Shin Bet is no longer involved in the case after it became clear that there was no nationalistic motive and the involvement of Iran or any other element was ruled out.

According to the findings of the investigation, the background is the suspect’s mental state.

The suspect was arrested on Monday evening and was transferred on Tuesday for an interrogation by the Shin Bet.

In footage from security cameras, the suspect is seen walking inside the shul at 4 a.m. and then setting fire to the chair. Crosses, hateful graffiti, and the inscription “Rubin!” were sprayed on nearby buildings.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)