Netanyahu Declares: “Never Again Is Now” as Israel Strikes Deep Into Iran [SEE THE FULL VIDEO]

In a dramatic late-night address as explosions lit up the skies over Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the launch of a sweeping military campaign aimed at crippling Iran’s nuclear and military capabilities — a move he described as a defining moment in Israel’s history.

“We are at a decisive point,” Netanyahu declared solemnly. “Our brave pilots are attacking a large number of targets across Iran.”

The prime minister confirmed that the strikes — part of a long-anticipated operation — are focused on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, ballistic missile factories, and other key military assets. “This operation will continue until the mission is completed,” he said, vowing that Israel will not back down.

The strikes, which have reportedly hit near Tehran, Natanz, and Fordow thus far, follow months of rising tensions and intelligence indicating that Iran has enriched enough uranium for nine nuclear bombs. Netanyahu said Iran had recently taken “unprecedented steps” toward weaponization, accelerating the need for immediate action.

“Iran has significant capabilities to harm us,” Netanyahu warned, “but we have prepared for that as well.” He urged Israelis to fully adhere to Home Front Command directives, as the nation shifts into emergency footing.

Netanyahu painted a grim picture of the threat Israel faces. “Iran has built a massive store of ballistic missiles,” he said. “Each one carries a ton of explosives and can reach Israel from Iran within minutes. They planned to produce 20,000 of them in the next six years. We are operating to remove them before it’s too late.”

In his most forceful remarks, Netanyahu invoked the haunting memory of Jewish history to justify the offensive. “We cannot leave these threats for the next generation,” he said. “Because if we don’t act now, there will not be another generation. If we don’t act now, we simply won’t be here. ‘Never Again’ is now.”

He added, “When an enemy says he intends to destroy you — believe him. When he develops the capabilities to do so — stop him.”

Netanyahu also thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for his support. “Time and again, he made it clear: Iran must never be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons,” Netanyahu said. “I thank him for his consistent support of our country throughout the years of his presidency.”

In a striking moment, Netanyahu addressed the Iranian people directly. “We do not hate you. You are not our enemies. We have a common enemy: a tyrannical regime that tramples you,” he said. “I have no doubt your day of liberation is closer than ever. When that day comes, Israelis and Iranians will once again be partners in building a future of peace and prosperity.”

Netanyahu positioned Israel not only as defending itself, but as standing on the front lines of a global battle.

“We are defending the free world from the terrorism and barbarism that Iran fosters and exports across the globe,” he said. “Many around the world — even if they won’t say so openly — know in their hearts: thanks to your determination and courage, citizens of Israel, and thanks to the bravery of Israel’s fighters, the world will be a safer place.”

“Hard days lie ahead,” Netanyahu concluded, “but also great days. What we do today will be etched into the annals of Israel and of all nations as a struggle for the triumph of good over evil, of light over darkness.”

The IDF spokesperson also released a statement in English:

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)