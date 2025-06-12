Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

First statement from Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei Following IDF Airstrikes Across Iran

In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with teachers, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)

“In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious and Most Merciful

The great nation of Iran!

At dawn today, the Zionist regime opened its dirty and bloody hand to crime in our beloved country and exposed its evil nature more than ever by attacking residential centers.

The regime must expect severe punishment.

The strong hand of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic will not abandon it, God willing.

In the enemy attacks, a number of commanders and scientists were killed. Their successors and colleagues will immediately return to their posts, God willing…

With this crime, the Zionist regime has prepared for itself a bitter and painful fate, and it will certainly accept it.”



