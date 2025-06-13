REPORT: Mossad Built Explosive Drone Base INSIDE Iran Which Was Used In Attack

Fresh insights have come to light about the extensive groundwork that paved the way for Israel’s military operation against Iran, dubbed Operation Rising Lion. Over several years, Israel’s military and intelligence agencies worked in close coordination, amassing detailed intelligence to enable a decisive preemptive strike.

According to Israel Hayom, the preparation involved years of painstaking intelligence-gathering and surveillance focused on key figures in Iran’s security establishment and nuclear program, many of whom were later targeted. Simultaneously, Israel conducted a covert campaign to weaken Iran’s strategic missile capabilities, disrupting its ability to pose a significant threat.

At the heart of these efforts was the Mossad, which spearheaded a sophisticated blend of intelligence, operational planning, and technological innovation. Working alongside IDF units and Israeli defense firms, the agency carried out multiple sabotage missions deep inside Iran, complemented by large-scale Israeli Air Force operations. These efforts zeroed in on Iran’s missile infrastructure and air defense systems, aiming to neutralize critical threats.

The strategy demanded long-term planning, bold coordination, and creative deception tactics. Each mission relied on meticulous research, precise intelligence, advanced technology, and elite commando units operating covertly in Tehran and beyond, all while evading Iran’s robust security and intelligence networks.

Mossad operatives played a pivotal role, deploying specialized combat systems across Iranian territory. These systems were strategically placed and directed with pinpoint accuracy to strike key targets. The operation unfolded in three distinct phases, showcasing Israel’s operational sophistication.

In the first phase, Mossad commando teams positioned precision-guided weapon systems in open areas near Iran’s surface-to-air missile sites. As Israel’s broader operation began, these systems were activated in sync with Israeli Air Force strikes, launching missiles that hit their targets with extraordinary precision. In a second phase, aimed at neutralizing Iran’s air defenses, Mossad deployed advanced attack systems mounted on mobile platforms. These units successfully eliminated Iranian defensive installations, clearing the way for Israeli aircraft.

The third phase saw Mossad leverage pre-established networks to infiltrate explosive drone facilities deep within Iran. When the operation commenced, these drones activated, targeting surface-to-surface missile launchers at the Esfejabad base near Tehran—a site deemed a major threat to Israel’s strategic and civilian infrastructure.

