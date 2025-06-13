INCREDIBLE FOOTAGE! Mossad Releases Rare Video Of Agents Inside Iran During Attack

In something out of a movie, the Mossad has done something they have never done before: Released footage of an operation; this one deep inside Iran.

As YWN reported earlier Friday, Mossad operatives embedded deep within Iran played a critical role in a multi-phase operation that neutralized key Iranian ballistic missile threats, working in tandem with IAF strikes. The operation targeted missiles aimed at Israel, and prevented a wide-scale response by Iran.

Mossad agents, operating covertly across Iranian territory, deployed specialized combat systems with pinpoint accuracy to strike strategic targets. The meticulously planned operation unfolded in three distinct phases, each showcasing Israel’s advanced capabilities in intelligence, technology, and execution.

In the first phase, Mossad commando teams strategically positioned precision-guided weapon systems near Iran’s surface-to-air missile sites. As the broader Israeli operation commenced, these systems were activated in sync with IAF airstrikes, launching missiles that struck their targets with extraordinary accuracy.

The second phase focused on dismantling Iran’s air defenses, with Mossad operatives deploying cutting-edge attack systems mounted on mobile platforms. These units successfully eliminated key Iranian defensive installations, clearing the path for IAF aircraft to operate unimpeded.

The third phase leveraged Mossad’s pre-established covert networks to infiltrate explosive drone facilities deep inside Iran. During the operation, these drones were activated, targeting surface-to-surface missile launchers at the Esfejabad base near Tehran—a site identified as a significant threat to Israel’s strategic and civilian infrastructure. The drones’ precision strikes effectively neutralized the launchers, dealing a severe blow to Iran’s offensive capabilities.