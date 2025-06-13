“WE KNEW EVERYTHING:” President Trump Says He Is Not Sure Iran’s Nuclear Program Even Exists Any Longer

During a phone interview with Reuters on Friday, President Donald Trump said he is no longer certain whether Iran’s nuclear program still exists following Israel’s dramatic airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear targets.

“We knew everything,” Trump said, confirming the United States was fully briefed on Israel’s operation in advance. “I tried to save Iran humiliation and death. I tried very hard because I would have loved to have seen a deal worked out.”

Despite the intensity of the strikes and reports of heavy losses among top Iranian military and nuclear officials, Trump said diplomatic avenues remain open. “They can still work out a deal — it’s not too late,” he added.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff w scheduled to meet with an Iranian delegation in Oman on Sunday. However, the Israeli offensive immediately cast serious doubt over whether the talks would proceed as planned, and reports say that Iranian officials are refusing to partake in the meeting.

However, Trump told Axios that the strikes might actually force Iran to come back to the negotiating table. “I don’t think so,” he said, responding to a question about whether the strikes destroy any chance for a deal. “Maybe the opposite. Maybe now they will negotiate seriously.”

“I gave Iran 60 days, today is day 61… They should have made a deal,” Trump said. “I couldn’t get them to a deal in 60 days. They were close, they should have done it. Maybe now it will happen.”

When asked if he was concerned that Israel’s military action could ignite a broader regional war, Trump dismissed the possibility. “No, I’m not worried,” he said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)