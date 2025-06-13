NETANYAHU: We Destroyed Natanz, Iran Will Respond In “Very Severe Attacks, In Waves”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the Nation on Friday afternoon and says the strikes against Iran were ordered in November 2024, following the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Netanyahu revealed that the decision was driven by fears Iran would accelerate its nuclear ambitions after its proxy network was dismantled by Israel.

Originally planned for late April 2025, the operation was delayed for undisclosed reasons. However, after Israeli strikes crippled Iran’s ballistic missile program last year, intelligence revealed Tehran was producing 300 ballistic missiles monthly. “We decided we couldn’t wait anymore. We are at midnight,” Netanyahu declared.

The opening strikes, described as “very successful,” obliterated the Natanz nuclear facility, eliminated key Iranian military leaders, and targeted top nuclear scientists. Netanyahu hailed the “amazing work” of the IDF and Mossad, which silenced doubts about Israel’s capabilities.

Acknowledging the inevitability of Iranian retaliation, Netanyahu warned, “It will come.” He predicted “very severe attacks, in waves,” urging Israelis to remain vigilant and follow authorities’ instructions. “Don’t go into euphoria,” he cautioned, emphasizing efforts to minimize the cost to Israel without elaborating.

Addressing U.S. involvement, Netanyahu admitted he had hoped for Washington’s support in cabinet discussions but stressed Israel had no alternative. “If we don’t attack, it’s 100% that we will die,” he said. “We have to change the direction of Iran’s military build-up, both its ballistic and nuclear weapons.” While U.S. backing—or at least non-opposition—remains “extremely desirable,” Israel acted unilaterally to ensure its survival.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)