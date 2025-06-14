Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

3 Israelis Killed, 80 Injured After Iran Fires 200 Ballistic Missiles At Israel

Fire and smoke rises from a destroyed building in central Israel that was hit by a missile fired from Iran, in central Israel, on Friday, June 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Tomer Appelbaum)

Three Israelis in Rishon L’Tzion and Ramat Gan were killed by ballistic missiles fired by Iran at Israel on Friday night and early Shabbos morning in three barrages.

A man and a woman in Rishon L’Tzion were pronounced dead early Shabbos morning after a missile struck a residential area of the city. Twenty-seven people were injured and evacuated to nearby hospitals, including a 3-month-old baby.

Extensive damage was caused to buildings and vehicles in the area.

The mayor of Rishon Kan Reshet Bet: “These are the most difficult images I have ever seen. You have to see what is happening here to understand why you need to stay in protected spaces.”

On Friday night, a 60-year-old woman in Ramat Gan was killed, and 62 people were injured by missiles fired from Iran that fell in several locations in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area.

The missiles were deliberately aimed at civilian areas.

Israel Fire and Rescue Services

Most of the missiles were intercepted or fell before reaching Israel. A US official told AFP that the US assisted Israel in shooting down the missiles.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)



