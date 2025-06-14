H”YD: Yisrael Aloni, Etti Cohen Engel, Yevgenia Blinder Identified As Victims Of Iran Strike

The victims killed by the Iranian missile attacks on Shabbos were identified as Yisrael Aloni, H’yd, Etti Cohen Engel, H’yd, and Yevgenia Blinder, H’yd.

A siren had sounded before the attack, but a glitch in the IDF’s alert system resulted in no prior warnings from the Home Front Command before the barrages in Ramat Gan and Rishon L’Tzion. All three victims were not in protected spaces when they were fatally injured.

The IDF said that the deaths could have been avoided since there were protected spaces near those killed. “If they had entered the shelter, nothing would have happened,” officials said. “We will improve and learn how to influence people’s behavior in such situations.”

Aloni, 73, and Blinder, in her 60s, were the two people killed early Shabbos morning when a ballistic missile hit a residential area in Rishon L’Tzion.

Engel, in her 60s, was critically injured in a missile attack on Ramat Gan on Friday night and later died of her injuries. She left behind four daughters.

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated on Isru Chag in Israel.)