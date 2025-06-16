Iranian Diplomat: Regime Ready to Abandon Uranium Enrichment, But Needs A Face-Saving Solution

A senior Iranian diplomat has revealed that Iran’s military and political leadership are willing to abandon uranium enrichment in order to preserve the regime, amid growing fears that the ongoing war with Israel could spell the end of the ayatollah’s regime.

Speaking to IranWire on condition of anonymity, the diplomat—who previously served in the Islamic Republic’s intelligence services—said bluntly: “The real priority of the Supreme Leader and our government is survival. The ongoing cycle of attacks and counterattacks between Israel and Iran will inevitably weaken our military, security forces, economy, public morale, and ultimately, the government.”

He warned that if the conflict continues, the Iranian army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) would “inevitably lose control of the situation,” adding, “We do not want to repeat Saddam Hussein’s mistake. We are ready to negotiate.”

Dozens of explosions were reported across Tehran over the weekend, with columns of smoke rising from central and outlying neighborhoods, including Valiasr Street, Tehran Pars, and Niavaran. Residents described hearing loud blasts near prominent landmarks such as Ferdowsi Square, Palestine Square, and the Chitgar district.

When asked whether Iran’s long-standing use of proxy groups and pursuit of nuclear capabilities justified Israel’s aggressive response, the diplomat repeated the government’s standard line that the nuclear program is peaceful. But he acknowledged a shift in tone: “Whatever happened in the past — whatever actions our government took — we live in a new reality now. The priority is to save the system and prevent the destruction of our country.”

The diplomat added that any move toward abandoning uranium enrichment would require a “face-saving solution” to maintain domestic and international legitimacy.

The diplomat appealed to U.S. President Donald Trump as the one figure who could bring a end to the violence. Trump, speaking ahead of the G7 summit in Canada, urged both Iran and Israel to seek a ceasefire but also noted that some conflicts “must be fought out” before peace is possible.

“Mr. Trump may be the only person who can end this quickly and peacefully,” the diplomat said. “He understands that the continuation of this conflict is not in the interest of Iran, the U.S., or even Israel.”

