IDF To Issue Tehran Evacuation Notices: “The Law Of Tehran Will Be Like The Law Of Beirut”

Israel responded to the deadly Iranian missile attack on Israeli civilians on Monday morning by announcing that the war is moving to a new phase.

According to a Yisrael Hayom report, the IDF is expected to soon announce an evacuation order for residents of neighborhoods in Tehran ahead of extensive airstrikes by the Air Force that will lead to the collapse of buildings—similar to what was done in the past in Beirut, Lebanon.

The goal is to stop Iranian attacks on Israeli population centers. Israel sees this as a real threat and is directing its response deep into civilian areas in Tehran—as part of moving the war to the enemy’s territory itself.

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz stated on Monday morning, “Tehran’s boastful dictator has become a cowardly murderer, deliberately firing at Israeli civilians to deter the IDF operatoins crippling his military capabilities. The residents of Tehran will pay the price soon.”

