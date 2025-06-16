BEGGING: Amid Relentless IDF Pounding, Iran Sends Urgent Backchannel Pleas to Israel and U.S.

Amid intensifying Israeli airstrikes and internal chaos, Iran is scrambling to de-escalate the conflict and return to the negotiating table—potentially even at the cost of its uranium enrichment program.

According to a Wall Street Journal report published Monday, Iranian officials have urgently reached out to Israel and the United States through Arab intermediaries, signaling a desperate desire to end hostilities and restart nuclear talks—so long as the U.S. refrains from direct military involvement.

In confidential messages relayed via Arab governments, Tehran reportedly warned that continued isolation could force it to accelerate its nuclear ambitions and broaden the war. At the same time, Iran assured Israel that it is in both sides’ interests to contain the violence before it spirals beyond control.

These overtures are reinforced by a separate, revealing report from IranWire, in which a senior Iranian diplomat—speaking anonymously—acknowledged that the regime’s survival now trumps all other considerations, including uranium enrichment.

“The real priority of the Supreme Leader and our government is survival,” said the diplomat, a former intelligence official. “The ongoing cycle of attacks and counterattacks will inevitably weaken our military, economy, and public morale. We do not want to repeat Saddam Hussein’s mistake. We are ready to negotiate.”

The diplomat admitted that if the conflict continues, the Iranian army and IRGC could “lose control of the situation.” He further acknowledged a shift in internal rhetoric, saying: “Whatever actions our government took in the past, we now live in a new reality. The priority is to save the system and prevent the destruction of our country.”

Perhaps most startlingly, he claimed that Iran is now open to halting uranium enrichment altogether—once the cornerstone of its defiance—if a “face-saving solution” can be crafted to preserve both domestic legitimacy and international standing.

The diplomat specifically appealed to President Donald Trump, currently en route to the G7 summit in Canada, as the one figure who could broker a swift resolution.

“Mr. Trump may be the only person who can end this quickly and peacefully,” he said. “He understands that the continuation of this conflict is not in the interest of Iran, the U.S., or even Israel.”

Trump said Sunday that he is monitoring the situation closely. He called for a ceasefire but added cryptically that “some conflicts must be fought out before peace is possible.”

