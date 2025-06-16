DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: Israeli Air Force Strikes Iran’s State-Controlled Media During Live Broadcast

The Israeli Air Force carried out a targeted airstrike on the offices of Iran’s state broadcaster, IRIB, in Tehran earlier today.

Video captured the precise moment of the strike, with footage showing the anchor fleeing the studio in panic.

Prior to the attack, the IDF issued an evacuation warning for the area surrounding IRIB’s headquarters in Tehran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated a short while ago, “The Iranian propaganda and incitement mouthpiece is on its way to disappear.”

