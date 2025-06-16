Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: Israeli Air Force Strikes Iran’s State-Controlled Media During Live Broadcast


The Israeli Air Force carried out a targeted airstrike on the offices of Iran’s state broadcaster, IRIB, in Tehran earlier today.

Video captured the precise moment of the strike, with footage showing the anchor fleeing the studio in panic.

Prior to the attack, the IDF issued an evacuation warning for the area surrounding IRIB’s headquarters in Tehran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated a short while ago, “The Iranian propaganda and incitement mouthpiece is on its way to disappear.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



One Response

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: Israeli Air Force Strikes Iran’s State-Controlled Media During Live Broadcast

BEGGING: Amid Relentless IDF Pounding, Iran Sends Urgent Backchannel Pleas to Israel and U.S.

H’YD: Avraham Cohen Was Killed By Missile Strike In Bnei Brak

HY”D: Four Victims of Bat Yam Attack Identified, Including Two Parents and a 94-Year-Old Holocaust Survivor

Iranian Diplomat: Regime Ready to Abandon Uranium Enrichment, But Needs A Face-Saving Solution

IDF Spokesperson: “We’ve Destroyed A Third Of Iran’s Missile Launchers”

In Tense Trip, Israeli Minister Who Was Near Iran Returned Home In A Yacht

Heartrending Images: Babies, Including Newborns, Rescued From Missile Impact Sites

2 Killed In Safe Room In Petach Tikvah When Missile Scored Direct Hit

U.S. Deploys Over 30 Air Refueling Tankers Across Atlantic

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network