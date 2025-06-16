Harav Dovid Cohen Shlit”a, Rosh Yeshivas Chevron, Visits Baltimore on Behalf of Keren Olam Hatorah [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

In a powerful display of achdus and achrayus for the olam hatorah in Eretz Yisroel, Harav Dovid Cohen shlit”a, Rosh Yeshivas Chevron, visited Baltimore on Sunday as part of a major fundraising campaign for Keren Olam Hatorah.

Keren Olam Hatorah has taken upon itself the tremendous burden of filling the gap left by devastating cuts in Israeli government funding to yeshivos and kollelim, with the visit aiming at galvanizing the Baltimore kehilla to join this historic effort.

The day began with Shacharis in Lakewood, followed by a short flight to Baltimore where Rav Dovid shlit”a was greeted by local askanim. The first stop was a private breakfast meeting hosted by R’ Avi Bernstein, where Rav Dovid shared sobering updates about the situation in Eretz Yisroel and the critical role that American Jewry must play.

From there, the Chevron rosh yeshiva visited the home of a noted baal tzedaka, followed by a well-attended event at the home of Gil Horwitz, co-hosted by Avi Bernstein and Jacob Slone. Rav Dovid delivered divrei chizuk, urging attendees to become Yissachar-Zevulun partners in the Torah of Eretz Yisroel.

The visit to Baltimore continued with stops at local yeshivos and kollelim – including Ner Yisroel, the Yeshiva and Mesivta of Baltimore, and Kehillas Derech Chaim (Rabbi Gross’ shul) – where Rav Dovid was mechazek kehilla members and provided unparalleled insight into the olam hatorah of Eretz Yisroel.

As Rav Dovid returned to the airport, one could sense that his visit, albeit brief, had left an indelible impact, with a tremendous amount of money raised and pledged to Keren Olam Hatorah and the entire kehilla reinvigorated in their support for lomdei torah in Eretz Yisroel.

The next stop for Keren Olam Hatorah is in Chicago on Monday, with the participation of Harav Dovid Cohen shlit”a, Harav Yosef Harari-Raful shlit”a, Harav Malkiel Kotler shlita, and Harav Yisroel Neuman shlit”a.

Following meetings with local philanthropists in Chicago on Monday morning, the delegation of gedolim will attend a community-wide kabbolas panim at K’hal Ohr Yissachar (Chodorov), 6336 N. Lincoln Avenue, at 7 PM.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)