MAILBAG: June 17, 2025: How Megillas Koheles Points To This Date As “Eis Shalom” – The Final Pre-Mashiach Era

Judaism teaches that the world will exist for 6,000 years, followed by a 1,000-year “Shabbat” — the Messianic era. This is based on the Talmud (Sanhedrin 97a) and reflected in Kabbalistic sources such as the Zohar and writings of the Ramchal and Vilna Gaon.

As of today, the Jewish year is 5785. That means: 6000 − 5785 = 215 years remain in the pre-Messianic era.

Kohelet Chapter 3: The 28 “Times”

In Kohelet (Ecclesiastes) Chapter 3, King Shlomo writes: “לַכֹּל זְמָן, וְעֵת לְכָל-חֵפֶץ תַּחַת הַשָּׁמָיִם” – “To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven.”

He then lists 28 distinct “times” (עֵת) — 14 contrasting pairs:

1.עֵת לָלֶדֶת – A time to be born/עֵת לָמוּת – A time to die 2. עֵת לָטַעַת – A time to plant/עֵת לַעֲקוֹר נָטוּעַ – A time to uproot what is planted 3. עֵת לַהֲרוֹג – A time to kill/עֵת לִרְפוֹא – A time to heal 4. עֵת לִפְרוֹץ – A time to break down/עֵת לִבְנוֹת – A time to build up 5. עֵת לִבְכּוֹת – A time to weep/עֵת לִשְׂחוֹק – A time to laugh 6. עֵת לִסְפּוֹד – A time to mourn/עֵת לִרְקוֹד – A time to dance 7. עֵת לְהַשְׁלִיךְ אֲבָנִים – A time to cast away stones/עֵת לִכְנוֹס אֲבָנִים – A time to gather stones 8. עֵת לַחֲבוֹק – A time to embrace/עֵת לִרְחוֹק מֵחַבֵּק – A time to refrain from embracing 9. עֵת לְבַקֵּשׁ – A time to seek/עֵת לְאַבֵּד – A time to lose 10. עֵת לִשְׁמוֹר – A time to keep/עֵת לְהַשְׁלִיךְ – A time to cast away 11. עֵת לִקְרוֹעַ – A time to tear/עֵת לִתְפּוֹר – A time to sew 12. עֵת לַחֲשׁוֹת – A time to be silent/עֵת לְדַבֵּר – A time to speak 13. עֵת לֶאֱהֹב – A time to love/עֵת לִשְׂנוֹא – A time to hate 14. עֵת מִלְחָמָה – A time for war/עֵת שָׁלוֹם – A time for peace.

The Calculation: 6,000 Years ÷ 28 Times

We divide the total span of Jewish history (6,000 years) by the 28 “times”: 6000 ÷ 28 = 214.28571428571428 \text{ years per time} Each Kohelet “time” spans exactly 214.28571428571428 years — or 214 years and about 104.57 days.

We’re currently in year 5785. To see which time we’re in: 5785 ÷ 214.28571428571428 = 27.000000000000004. This means we’ve just finished the 27th “time” and are entering the 28th and final one.

When Exactly Does the 28th Time Begin?

Multiply: 27 × 214.28571428571428 = 5785.714285714286. So the final Kohelet “time” begins 0.714285714286 into the year 5785.

Convert that to days (using the long-term average of 365.25 days per year): 0.714285714286 × 365.25 = 260.7142857143 \text{ days}.

That means the 28th time begins on: Day 261 of the year 5785.

But Isn’t the Jewish Calendar Lunar?

Yes. The Jewish calendar is primarily lunar, based on 29.5-day months. But it is also a lunar-solar calendar, because it adds leap months (Adar II) 7 times every 19 years to stay aligned with the seasons. Over long periods, this system brings the average Jewish year very close to 365.25 days — so our calculations remain accurate over millennia. And we’re not estimating here — we know the exact start of year 5785: Rosh Hashanah 5785 = October 2, 2024 (evening).

Add 260 days, and we arrive at: June 17, 2025.

Final Result: The Final Time Begins Tomorrow

According to this model: The 28th and final Kohelet “time” — “a time for peace” — begins on June 17, 2025. Buckle up.

Signed,

K.M.

