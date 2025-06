A few hours ago, Trump indicated he was feeling pressure to be more involved in the Middle East crisis. “They want to make a deal, and as soon as I leave here, we’re going to be doing something,” he said. “But I have to leave here.” When asked if he would consider traveling to the Middle East to help broker a deal, Trump expressed confidence in ongoing discussions. “We’re talking,” he said. “We have a thing called the telephone, so we’re talking. It’s always better to talk in person.”