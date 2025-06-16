REPORT: Trump Proposes Witkoff meet With Iranian Foreign Minister

The White House is actively considering a critical meeting this week between U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss a diplomatic initiative aimed at securing a nuclear deal and ending the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, according to a report by Axios citing four sources briefed on the matter.

“A meeting with the Iranians this week is under consideration,” a U.S. official confirmed to Axios. While the meeting has not yet been finalized, it represents a last-ditch effort by President Donald Trump to pivot from the brink of war toward a diplomatic resolution. The outcome of these potential talks could determine whether the U.S. will join Israel in military action to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, particularly its heavily fortified underground enrichment facility at Fordow.

A senior U.S. official told Axios that Trump views the U.S.’s possession of massive bunker-busting bombs—capable of targeting Fordow, which Israel lacks—as a key point of leverage in negotiations with Iran. “Trump thinks in terms of deals and leverage. And this is leverage,” the official said, describing the decision on deploying bunker busters as an “inflection point.” The official added, “They do want to talk, but what we don’t know is, ‘have they been brought to their knees fully so that they realize that in order to have a country, they have to talk?’ And assuming they get there, is there any degree of enrichment you would allow them to have?”

The stakes are high as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to press Trump to join Israel’s military campaign against Iran and target Fordow directly. However, Trump has so far resisted direct U.S. involvement in Israel’s attacks, emphasizing his belief that a deal is still possible, especially given Iran’s weakened negotiating position. “Trump has continued to insist he believes he can make a deal,” Axios reported.

The urgency of the situation was underscored by Trump’s abrupt departure from the G7 summit in Canada on Monday to return to Washington and focus on the escalating conflict. Earlier that evening, Trump sent shockwaves through the region with a Truth Social post urging Iranian civilians to evacuate Tehran immediately, a move that heightened fears of imminent military action.