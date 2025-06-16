Gedolei Yisroel Visit Chicago in Rallying Cry for Keren Olam Hatorah’s Mission to Save Torah in Eretz Yisroel

A delegation of Gedolei Yisroel — including Harav Dovid Cohen shlit”a, Harav Malkiel Kotler shlit”a, Harav Yisroel Neuman shlit”a, and Harav Yosef Harari-Raful shlit”a— visited Chicago on Monday to galvanize support for the olam hatorah in Eretz Yisroel.

The day began with a private luncheon hosted by R’ Chaim Rajchenbach, where divrei chizuk were delivered by Harav Malkiel Kotler and R’ Reuven Wolf.

The delegation then visited the offices of R’ Abe Gutnicki, where Harav Dovid Cohen addressed a group of local supporters on the critical need to uphold the yeshivos and kollelim affected by the funding crisis in Eretz Yisroel.

From there, the mission continued to the offices of R’ Yossi Meystel, where Harav Yisroel Neuman and Harav Nosson Muller addressed participants in the meeting.

Speaking later in the day at a community-wide asifa in Kehillas Chodorov, Harav Nochum Binder shlit”a, the rav of K’hal Hampshire Heights in Lakewood, related a powerful message from Rav Shneur Kotler zt”l, who remarked decades ago that Chicago is “rosh v’rishon” in supporting Torah. Rav Shneur recalled how, between the two World Wars, the Chicago kehilla was the first in America to support Torah learning — setting a precedent of mesirus nefesh that has inspired generations. Now, said Rav Binder, the eyes of all Klal Yisroel are once again turned to Chicago to take the lead — this time, to uphold Torah in Eretz Yisroel during its time of dire need.

He further noted the awe-inspiring sight of Harav Yosef Harari-Raful shlit”a, who despite his advanced age and frailty, made the trip with great mesirus nefesh, alongside Harav Yisroel Neuman shlit”a, known for never leaving the walls of the bais medrash. Their dedication to the cause of Keren Olam Hatorah, he said, is “mechayev all of us” — obligating every member of Klal Yisroel to rise to the occasion and stand with lomdei torah in Eretz Yisroel.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.