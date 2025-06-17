Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Maklev Came To See The Neis: A Missile Destroyed The Car, Left The Tefillin Intact

MK Uri Maklev at the site of the neis.

A missile launched by Iran almost destroyed a parked car in a Chareidi neighborhood in Haifa but the tefillin inside it were unharmed.

B’Chasdei Hashem, no one was injured in the incident.

Deputy Transportation Minister Uri Maklev traveled on Tuesday to the impact site and spoke with the residents of the neighborhood, who have been under continuous threat. Iran has been targeting Haifa in their barrages, as there are many strategic assets in the city: the Haifa Port, the city’s industrial zone and oil refineries (the largest of which was hit and is currently closed down), and a naval base.

The owner of the car told Maklev that part of the neis was that the missile first hit the nearby water pipe, which quelled the fire before it hit the car.

Even the police were amazed when they discovered tefillin intact within the twisted metal of the car—without a scratch. “The officers at the site were astonished, and the incident left a strong impression on the residents of the area,” the police said.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

🚨🚨🚨 MAJOR BREAKING FROM TRUMP: WE KNOW WHERE KHAMENEI IS HIDING, WE HAVE CONTROL OF AIRSPACE

VP VANCE: Trump May Take “Further Action” Against Iran’s Nuclear Program

GAZA WAR: Major Breakthrough Looms in Hostage Deal and Ceasefire Talks, Reports Say

2,000 Israelis Homeless In Wake Of Iran’s Deliberate Strikes On Civilian Areas

Two Petach Tikva Victims Identified: Yaakov And Dasi Belo, H’yd

Trump Tells CBS: “I Don’t Want A Ceasefire; I Want A ‘Real End’ To Iran’s Nuclear Issue”

Israeli Amb. Hints: “World Will Be Surprised; Hezbollah Beeper Op Will Pale In Comparison”

“The Ceiling Collapsed, Windows Shattered, But The Sifrei Kodesh Were Untouched”

AGAIN AND AGAIN: Iran’s Top Military Commander Eliminated, 4 Days After His Predecessor Was Killed

REPORT: Trump Proposes Witkoff meet With Iranian Foreign Minister

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network