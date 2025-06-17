German Chancellor Merz: “Israel Is Doing The Dirty Work For All Of Us”

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz spoke out in support of Israel’s war against the Islamic Republic.

Speaking to the press at the G7 conference in Canada on Tuesday, Merz said, “This is the dirty work Israel is doing for all of us. We are also victims of this regime. This mullah regime has brought death and destruction to the world.”

“I can only say I have the greatest respect for the fact that the Israeli army and the Israeli government had the courage to do this,” Merz asserted.

Merz also told Welt TV that he thinks the war could bring about a regime change in Iran.

“I assume that the attacks of the last few days have already weakened the mullah regime considerably and that it is unlikely to return to its former strength, making the future of the country uncertain,” Merz said.

“To be honest, I can hardly imagine the mullah regime returning to its old functions. Large parts of the military leadership and the so-called Revolutionary Guards are no longer alive, so things will not be the same as they were.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)