REPORT: Iran Preparing For Possible Strikes On US Bases On Middle East


Iran has prepared missiles for potential strikes against U.S. forces in the Middle East, according to reports.

The New York Times reported that the Iranian military is planning possible attacks against American forces if the U.S. joins Israel as it continues to launch strikes against the Islamic Republic, citing American officials.

As an example, if the U.S. strikes Fordow, a key Iranian nuclear facility, Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen could attack ships in the Red Sea, as they have done since Oct, 7, 2023, the Times of Israel reported.

The US has thousands of troops deployed in the region. Meanwhile, Iran has missile bases within range of some of the American forces.



