IDF Strikes Iranian Nuclear and Missile Production Facilities in Tehran

In an operation deep inside Iranian territory, the IDF announced on Wednesday that it carried out a large-scale aerial assault targeting Iran’s nuclear weapons development infrastructure and missile production industry.

“Over the past few hours, more than 50 IAF fighter jets completed a series of intelligence-based strikes on military targets in the area of Tehran,” the IDF said in an official statement.

The primary target was a centrifuge production facility in Tehran. According to the IDF, “the IAF struck a facility used to manufacture centrifuges in Tehran that was designed to enable the Iranian regime to expand the scale and speed of its uranium enrichment to develop nuclear weapons.”

The Israeli military made clear that Iran’s nuclear ambitions are not for peaceful purposes. “The Iranian regime is enriching uranium for the purpose of developing nuclear weapons. Nuclear power for civilian use does not require enrichment at these levels,” the IDF stated.

In addition to the centrifuge facility, the IAF also hit several other strategic sites connected to Iran’s weapons industry. “The IAF also struck several weapons manufacturing sites overnight, including a facility used to produce raw materials and components for the assembly of surface-to-surface missiles, which the Iranian regime has fired and continues to fire toward the State of Israel,” the statement continued.

Furthermore, “a facility for manufacturing components of surface-to-air missiles designed to attack aircraft was also struck.”

The IDF emphasized that these strikes were part of a wider military campaign targeting both Iran’s nuclear weapons program and its missile production capabilities. “These targets were struck as part of the IDF’s operations against the Iranian regime’s project to develop nuclear weapons and its missile production industry.”

