WATCH: First Flight Returns to Israel as Repatriation Effort Begins Since Iran War


The first flight carrying Israeli citizens back home since international air travel was halted due to the war with Iran has landed safely at Ben Gurion Airport.

The flight, operated from Larnaca, Cyprus, is part of a national effort to bring back tens of thousands of Israelis who were stranded abroad after Iranian missile attacks and the ensuing closure of Israeli airspace caused widespread disruption to commercial flights.

Israeli airlines—including El Al, Arkia, Israir, and the newly operational Air Haifa—are all participating in the coordinated repatriation campaign. Flights are scheduled throughout the week as the airspace gradually reopens under heavy security and with military coordination.

The return operation comes amid a tense calm following days of aerial warfare that left much of the region on edge. For the Israelis stuck overseas, today’s flight signals a long-awaited and emotional return to their homeland.

More flights are expected in the coming days as Israel works swiftly to ensure that all its citizens can return safely.

