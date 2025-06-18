NEGOTIATIONS OR ESCAPE? Three Iranian Government Aircraft Head To Oman

A short while ago, YWN reported on our live blog that three Iranian government aircraft were being tracked heading from Iran to Oman. One had already landed in Oman, and the other two were a short while from landing.

YWN notes that previous negotiations between U.S. Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian officials took place in Oman.

Trump said on Monday that he might send U.S. Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff or Vice President JD Vance to meet Iranian officials.

This morning President Trump was asked by a reporter “if it’s too late” for negotiations, to which he responded “nothing is too late”.

Are Iran’s genocidal leaders fleeing the country, or are they rushing there in a last-ditch attempt to revive negotiations with the US?

Time will tell.

