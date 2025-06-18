Iran Rejects Trump’s Negotiation Claims, Slams “Cowardly” Threats

Iran’s Mission to the UN rejects US President Donald Trump’s assertion that Tehran has offered to come to the White House for negotiations to resolve the ongoing conflict with Israel.

An official statement reads:

“No Iranian official has ever asked to grovel at the gates of the White House. The only thing more despicable than his lies is his cowardly threat to “take out” Iran’s Supreme Leader.

Iran does NOT negotiate under duress, shall NOT accept peace under duress, and certainly NOT with a has-been warmonger clinging to relevance.

Iran shall respond to any threat with a counter-threat, and to any action with reciprocal measures.”

