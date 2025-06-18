Urgent Joint Statement from Agudath Israel of America, Amudim, Chaim V’Chessed, and Iggud Yeshivos

As we continue to daven for Acheinu Bnei Yisrael amid the ongoing war with Iran, we remain committed to help Americans trying to return to the U.S. and facing uncertainty.

The sudden closure of Israeli airspace has disrupted travel for thousands of people including yeshiva and seminary students and those with urgent medical or personal needs. In this time of war, our sense of responsibility to Klal Yisrael demands coordinated action.

Our organizations have been in touch with the White House, U.S. State Department, and Israeli Government as well as U.S. and Israeli Embassies and have utilized global partnerships developed through past crises. With Hashem’s help, we remain fully engaged with government officials to address every viable option.

While commercial flights remain suspended, repatriation flights into Ben Gurion Airport resumed today. Outgoing repatriation flights for tourists will begin imminently. Details will be released in the days ahead.

For U.S. Citizens:

Enroll in the State Department’s STEP program (Smart Traveler Enrollment Program) for urgent embassy alerts and to be notified of possible evacuation flights here.

For tourists in Israel:

Register with the Ministry of Tourism’s evacuation form to be considered for coordinated departure flights if/when they become available.

As part of this effort, Amudim is collecting information from U.S. citizens who are in Israel and hoping to depart. Click here to access the Amudim form.

We advise those looking to depart to be ready to travel at a moment’s notice.

Travel via Alternate Routes

If considering leaving Israel through Cyprus, Egypt, Jordan, or other unconventional routes, weigh all potential outcomes and ensure your route is properly coordinated, legal, and safe. There are currently travel advisories from both the U.S. and Israeli Government regarding travel to Jordan and Egypt.

We have received many calls from distressed travelers. The following tips may help avoid some of the stressful situations that occurred.

Bring food for 48 hours – pack for the unexpected.

Follow all instructions from officials, trip leaders and security personnel. Comply with luggage allowance as excess luggage may not be allowed.

Remain calm and respectful. Confrontations can result in delays or denial of entry.

Expect the unexpected – delays, reroutes, and denied entries can occur without warning.

For Egypt and Jordan: