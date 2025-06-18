Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

FOX POLL: Majority of Americans View Iran as a Threat, but Divide on Israel’s Military Actions


As Israel increases its strikes against Iranian military and nuclear targets, a new Fox News poll shows that most Americans see Iran as a significant threat to U.S. security, though opinions remain split on Israel’s military response.

The poll, conducted from June 13 to 16, 2025, reveals that 73% of registered voters believe Iran poses a genuine national security risk. Support for this view crosses party lines, with 82% of Republicans, 69% of Democrats, and 62% of independents recognizing Iran’s threat—each group registering more concern than in previous years.

While there’s broad agreement on Iran’s threat, public opinion is divided over Israel’s recent preemptive strikes. Overall, 47% of voters approve of Israel’s actions against Iran’s nuclear sites, while 45% disapprove—falling within the poll’s 3-point margin of error.

Republicans show strong support, with 70% approving of Israel’s military efforts. Democrats largely oppose, with 60% disapproving, and independents are nearly evenly split—44% approve, 46% disapprove.

This Fox News poll was conducted by Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R), surveying 1,001 registered voters nationwide to gauge American sentiment amid this escalating conflict.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



