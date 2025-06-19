Israeli Defense Minister Katz: Khamenei Must Be Eliminated — “He Cannot Continue to Exist”

In his most forceful statement to date, Defense Minister Yisrael Katz on Thursday openly called for the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, declaring that the man behind Tehran’s military machine “cannot continue to exist” in the wake of Iran’s brazen missile strike on Israel on Thursday morning that left the Soroka Medical Center in Beersheva and homes near Tel Aviv in ruins.

Standing amid the wreckage of residential buildings in Holon, Katz unleashed a fiery warning: “Khamenei is the one personally giving the orders to fire on hospitals and civilians. This is not collateral damage — this is doctrine. A man like that — under any standard of morality or security — cannot continue to exist.”

While the defense minister stopped short of explicitly calling for regime change in Tehran, his rhetoric marked a dramatic escalation in Israel’s war posture. Katz went even further, comparing Khamenei to Adolf Hitler. “If we had the ability during the Holocaust to send the IDF to eliminate Hitler, we would have done so. Khamenei is today’s Hitler. He must be stopped.”

The statement came amid swirling reports that Israel had considered assassinating Khamenei during its initial wave of airstrikes last week, only to be blocked by U.S. President Donald Trump — a claim Israeli officials have denied. Still, the speculation has added a combustible layer to the already volatile situation.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, in contrast, chose more measured language during a visit to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheva. Asked directly about Khamenei’s fate, Netanyahu refused to echo Katz but made clear that “no one is immune.” He added, “All options are open,” though cautioned that “during a war, words must be chosen with care, and actions with precision.”

The prime minister also appeared to rebuke Katz’s public threats, saying, “It’s best not to speak about these matters in the press. I expect that from my ministers as well.”

Netanyahu was similarly careful when asked about American involvement in the conflict. “That’s a decision for President Trump,” he said. “He will do what’s best for America, and I will do what’s best for Israel.” While Trump recently threatened Khamenei himself, he clarified there were “no plans to kill him — at least not for now.”

As the war intensifies, Israeli leaders continue to walk a tightrope between operational secrecy and political messaging. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, speaking from Beersheva, said that regime change in Tehran is not currently a stated objective. But he made clear the campaign would press forward “until the mission is complete.”

“This,” he said, gesturing toward the shattered remains of civilian buildings behind him, “is a war crime. Iran is deliberately targeting our population — children, families, the elderly. We will not tolerate it.”

The Iranian regime has denied intentionally targeting civilians, though international observers remain unconvinced. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin weighed in from an economic forum in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, warning Israel against any move to eliminate Khamenei. “I don’t even want to discuss it,” Putin said grimly, adding that Russia’s partnership with Tehran does not currently include military support.

