PIKUACH NEFESH: El Al To Fly Emergency Medical Flights This Shabbos

In response to numerous life-threatening situations and at the request of medical professionals, El Al airline has been authorized to operate special emergency medical flights during the upcoming Shabbos. These flights will be classified as “life-saving medical emergency flights.”

After receiving approval from Israel’s Chief Rabbis, it was decided that the flights will depart to Israel from Larnaca and Athens. The list of passengers includes El Al travelers and others in urgent need of reaching Israel, all of whom have been approved by a senior specialist who oversees leading medical centers in Israel. The cases were deemed to involve life-saving situations or a threat to life.

This measure has been officially approved by Israel’s Chief Rabbis. Due to the exceptional circumstances, each case is carefully reviewed and authorized as a matter of life preservation by the company’s rabbi.

The flights will be free of charge for all approved passengers.

