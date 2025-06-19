Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

PIKUACH NEFESH: El Al To Fly Emergency Medical Flights This Shabbos


In response to numerous life-threatening situations and at the request of medical professionals, El Al airline has been authorized to operate special emergency medical flights during the upcoming Shabbos. These flights will be classified as “life-saving medical emergency flights.”

After receiving approval from Israel’s Chief Rabbis, it was decided that the flights will depart to Israel from Larnaca and Athens. The list of passengers includes El Al travelers and others in urgent need of reaching Israel, all of whom have been approved by a senior specialist who oversees leading medical centers in Israel. The cases were deemed to involve life-saving situations or a threat to life.

This measure has been officially approved by Israel’s Chief Rabbis. Due to the exceptional circumstances, each case is carefully reviewed and authorized as a matter of life preservation by the company’s rabbi.

The flights will be free of charge for all approved passengers.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



One Response

  1. Interesting that this “emergency” flight is davka on Shabbos. Not on Friday, Motzei Shabbos, or Sunday. Fascinating.

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

PIKUACH NEFESH: El Al To Fly Emergency Medical Flights This Shabbos

Israeli Defense Minister Katz: Khamenei Must Be Eliminated — “He Cannot Continue to Exist”

Netanyahu Visits Soroka Medical Center: “They Hit a Hospital, We Hit Nuclear Sites”

WAITING FOR THE KILL: New Details Emerge About Israel’s Assassination Of Iran’s Most Senior Military Commander

Stranded Israelis Advised to Apply Through Exceptions Committee for Repatriation | Chaim V’Chessed

IDF Confirms Iran Fired Cluster Bomb Missile at Central Israel in Thursday Morning Barrage

SHOCK: Birthright Tells Shomer Shabbos Participants: Travel on Shabbos—Or You’re On Your Own

Shrapnel Part The Size Of A Bus Falls In The Shomron

WATCH: Sifrei Torah Are Evacuated From Holon Shul Damaged In Missile Strike

40 IAF Fighter Jets Strike Two Iranian Nuclear Facilities, Dozens Of Military Targets

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network